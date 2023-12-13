'Barbie' leads Critics Choice Awards film nominations

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Nominations have been announced in the film categories for the Critics Choice Awards.
The Critics Choice Association (CCA) presents the awards show to honor the best in film and television.
The 29th annual ceremony will take place Jan. 14 in Los Angeles and air at 7 p.m. EST on The CW.
Barbie leads the film nominees with 18 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Greta Gerwig, Best Actress for Margot Robbie and Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling.
The film, inspired by the Mattel doll line, will compete for Best Picture with American Fiction, The Color Purple, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things and Saltburn.
Oppenheimer, a biopic written and directed by Christopher Nolan, and Poor Things, a new film from Yorgos Lanthimos and Tony McNamara, follow Barbie with 13 nominations each.
Killers of the Flower Moon, an epic true crime drama by Martin Scorsese, is up for 12 awards.
Chelsea Handler will host the Critics Choice Awards for the second consecutive year.
The Morning Show and Succession lead the TV nominees with six and five nominations, respectively.
The Critics Choice Awards film nominations include:
Best Picture
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
Best Director
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Barbie also leads the film nominees at the Golden Globe Awards, with nine nominations.