Margot Robbie and "Barbie" are nominated at the Golden Globe Awards.

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Nominations for the Golden Globe Awards have been announced. Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama unveiled the nominees during an event Monday morning. Advertisement

The Golden Globes honor excellence in film and television.

The 81st annual ceremony will take place Jan. 7 at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., and air on CBS. The show will also stream on Paramount+.

Barbie, a movie based on the Mattel fashion doll line, leads the film nominees with nine nominations, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

The film is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and directed by Gerwig, and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Oppenheimer, which opened in theaters alongside Barbie in July, follows with eight nominations, while Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things have seven nominations each.

Succession, a family drama created by Jesse Armstrong and starring Brian Cox, tops the TV nominees with nine nominations, including Best Television series - Drama.

The Bear and Only Murders in the Building follow with five nominations each, while The Crown is nominated for four awards.

Netflix had the most nominations (13) among motion picture distributors, followed by Warner Bros. Pictures (12), A24 (11) and Universal Pictures (11).

HBO/Max led among television distributors with 17 nominations, followed by Netflix (15), Apple TV+ (9) and FX (8).

The Golden Globe Awards nominations include:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Best Performance in a Motion Picture - Drama, Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance in a Motion Picture - Drama, Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Television Series - Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Performance in a Television Series - Drama, Actor

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Performance in a Television Series - Drama, Actress

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse