Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour sets record with over $1 billion in sales

1 of 6 | Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour grossed over $1 billion in 2023, the first tour to reach the billion-dollar milestone. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's Eras tour has set a new record with over $1 billion in gross ticket sales. Pollstar said in a press release Friday that the tour earned an estimated $1.04 billion in 2023, with 4.35 million tickets sold to 60 shows. Advertisement

The Eras tour is the first tour in history to reach the billion-dollar milestone.

The tour was Pollstar's No. 1 worldwide tour in 2023 and also topped the North American tour chart.

In addition, Eras tour merchandise earned an approximate $200 million in 2023, while the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film has grossed $250 million in worldwide ticket sales, making it the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

Pollstar estimates that Eras tour ticket sales will reach $1 billion again in 2024, which would take the tour's total to more than $2 billion.

Swift was followed by Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, Coldplay, Harry Styles, Morgan Wallen, Ed Sheeran, Pink, The Weeknd and Drake among worldwide tours.

Beyoncé, Wallen, Drake, Pink, Springsteen, Sheeran, George Strait, Karol G and RBD followed Swift among North American tours.

"This has been the Year of the Blockbuster, none earning that title more than Taylor Swift's cultural takeover in Eras, Pollstar's first-ever billion-dollar tour," Ray Waddell of Oak View Group, which oversees Pollstar, said in a press release. "The live entertainment industry remains in the midst of a record-breaking Golden Era, marked by innovation and creativity, artist development, and a paradigm shift in fan experience, as defined by the Sphere in Las Vegas and U2's amazing run."

Swift launched her Eras tour in March and will resume the tour Feb. 7 in Tokyo.

The singer was named Time's Person of the Year this week.

