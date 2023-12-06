Taylor Swift named Time's Person of the Year, talks Travis Kelce

1 of 5 | Taylor Swift discussed her relationship with Travis Kelce in her Time Person of the Year interview. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is Time magazine's Person of the Year of 2023. The publication announced Wednesday that it has named Swift, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, its Person of the Year, or an individual who has most shaped headlines over the past 12 months. Advertisement

Time lauded Swift as a person with "singular influence" who has found a way to "transcend borders" and be "a source of light" in the world.

Swift has more No. 1 albums than any other woman in history, including three this year, and launched her record-breaking Eras world tour in March.

Swift discussed her personal and professional life in the Time cover story, including her relationship with professional football player Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The singer shared how she and Kelce started dating after Kelce put her "on blast" on his New Heights podcast for attempting and failing to give Swift his phone number at her Eras tour show in Kansas City.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Swift said.

"We started hanging out right after that," she added. "So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date."

Swift has since become a staple at Kelce's football games, while Kelce traveled to Argentina to attend Swift's Eras show in Buenos Aires.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," Swift said. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

In her professional life, Swift was Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2023. She will release her Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film on streaming services Dec. 13 on her birthday.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo