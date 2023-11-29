Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 29, 2023 / 9:47 AM

Taylor Swift top Spotify artist of 2023, puts 'You're Losing Me' on streaming

By Annie Martin
Taylor Swift is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2023 and celebrated by releasing "You're Losing Me (From the Vault)" on streaming. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Taylor Swift is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2023 and celebrated by releasing "You're Losing Me (From the Vault)" on streaming. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2023.

Spotify announced Swift, 33, as its Global Top Artist of the Year on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Swift, who released Midnights in October 2022 and Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version) in 2023, had 26.1 billion global streams this year.

The singer is followed by Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Drake, Peso Pluma, Feid, Travis Scott, SZA, Karol G and Lana Del Rey.

Swift celebrated the news on social media, calling it the "the best birthday/holiday gift you could've given me."

"Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify's Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday-holiday gift you could've given me. We've seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious," she wrote.

Swift also marked the honor by releasing her song "You're Losing Me (From the Vault" on streaming services.

Swift kicked off her Eras world tour in March and performed her final 2023 show of the tour Sunday. She will resume the tour in 2024.

In addition, Swift announced Monday that her Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film will start streaming in December.

Taylor Swift's career: awards, No. 1 hits and red carpets

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jungkook to release 'Standing Next to You' remix with Usher
Music // 20 hours ago
Jungkook to release 'Standing Next to You' remix with Usher
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Jungkook, a K-pop star and member of BTS, will release "Standing Next to You - Usher Remix" on Friday.
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon perform 'Wrap Me Up' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 1 day ago
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon perform 'Wrap Me Up' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor and Jimmy Fallon performed their holiday song "Wrap Me Up" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Music // 1 day ago
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop star and Girls' Generation member Taeyeon released the album "To. X" and a music video for her song of the same name.
Taylor Swift says 'Eras Tour' concert film will stream in December
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift says 'Eras Tour' concert film will stream in December
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift said an extended version of her "Eras Tour" concert film will start streaming on her birthday in December.
Jean Knight, singer known for 'Mr. Big Stuff,' dies at 80
Music // 2 days ago
Jean Knight, singer known for 'Mr. Big Stuff,' dies at 80
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Jean Knight, a soul and funk singer known for her hit 1971 single "Mr. Big Stuff," has died.
Jennifer Lopez to release 'This is Me... Now' album, film in February
Music // 2 days ago
Jennifer Lopez to release 'This is Me... Now' album, film in February
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez will release the album "This is Me... Now" and an accompanying film about her love life in February.
Stray Kids' 'Rock-Star' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Stray Kids' 'Rock-Star' tops U.S. album chart
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Stray Kids' "Rock-Star" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Dreamcatcher releases 'Villains' EP, 'OOTD' music video
Music // 6 days ago
Dreamcatcher releases 'Villains' EP, 'OOTD' music video
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group Dreamcatcher released the album "Villains" and a music video for "OOTD."
Ariana DeBose performs 'This Wish' on 'Good Morning America'
Music // 6 days ago
Ariana DeBose performs 'This Wish' on 'Good Morning America'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Ariana DeBose performed "This Wish," a song from the animated Disney film "Wish," on "Good Morning America."
Taeyeon teases 'Nightmare' song from 'To. X' EP
Music // 1 week ago
Taeyeon teases 'Nightmare' song from 'To. X' EP
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop star and Girls' Generation member Taeyeon shared a highlight clip for "Nightmare," a song from her solo album "To. X."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard cope with 'Memory' loss
Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard cope with 'Memory' loss
Mark Cuban plans to leave 'Shark Tank': 'It's time'
Mark Cuban plans to leave 'Shark Tank': 'It's time'
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial' docuseries gets trailer
'John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial' docuseries gets trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement