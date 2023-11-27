Trending
Taylor Swift says 'Eras Tour' concert film will stream in December

By Annie Martin
Taylor Swift said an extended version of her "Eras Tour" concert film will start streaming on her birthday in December. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift says her Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film will start streaming in December.

The 33-year-old singer announced the news Monday following her final show of her Eras tour in 2023.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will be available to stream Dec. 13 on Swift's birthday. The on demand version is an extended version of the film featuring three songs not included in the theatrical release, "Wildest Dreams," "The Archer" and "Long Live."

"Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we've had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!" Swift wrote on social media.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour chronicles Swift's Eras world tour, which kicked off in March and will continue in 2024. The film opened in theaters in October.

Swift performed her final 2023 show of the tour Sunday in São Paulo.

