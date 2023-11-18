Golden Globes to air on CBS, Paramount+ on Jan. 7

Left to right, Janelle James, Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph appear backstage after winning the award for winners of Best Musical/Comedy Series for "Abbott Elementary" during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 10, 2023. The 2024 edition will air on CBS and Paramount+ January 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The next Golden Globe Awards ceremony is set to air live on CBS and Paramount+ Jan. 7. The three-hour show honors excellence in film and television. Advertisement

"Live entertainment and sports have been, and will always be, a hallmark of CBS, and the Globes adds an exciting new dimension to our first quarter schedule this year," George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS, said in a statement Friday.

"The January timing also provides the added benefit of yet another signature platform to promote the return of CBS' new primetime schedule in February."

A host has not yet been named for the event.

The gala has aired on NBC since 1996.

