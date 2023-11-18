Advertisement
TV
Nov. 18, 2023 / 11:04 AM

Golden Globes to air on CBS, Paramount+ on Jan. 7

By Karen Butler
Left to right, Janelle James, Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph appear backstage after winning the award for winners of Best Musical/Comedy Series for "Abbott Elementary" during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 10, 2023. The 2024 edition will air on CBS and Paramount+ January 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Left to right, Janelle James, Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph appear backstage after winning the award for winners of Best Musical/Comedy Series for "Abbott Elementary" during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 10, 2023. The 2024 edition will air on CBS and Paramount+ January 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The next Golden Globe Awards ceremony is set to air live on CBS and Paramount+ Jan. 7.

The three-hour show honors excellence in film and television.

Advertisement

"Live entertainment and sports have been, and will always be, a hallmark of CBS, and the Globes adds an exciting new dimension to our first quarter schedule this year," George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS, said in a statement Friday.

"The January timing also provides the added benefit of yet another signature platform to promote the return of CBS' new primetime schedule in February."

A host has not yet been named for the event.

The gala has aired on NBC since 1996.

Golden Globes winners: Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler take top honors

Michelle Yeoh appears backstage after winning Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 10, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Showrunner: 'Monarch' isn't just Godzilla stomping through cities each week
TV // 1 day ago
Showrunner: 'Monarch' isn't just Godzilla stomping through cities each week
NEW YORK, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Showrunner Chris Black says "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" needs more than terrifying giant beasts to sustain a 10-hour television series. It also must have a compelling story and characters about whom viewers care.
'In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin: A Holiday Special' to air on AMC+ Dec. 13
TV // 1 day ago
'In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin: A Holiday Special' to air on AMC+ Dec. 13
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- "In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin: A Holiday Special" is set to premiere Dec. 13 on AMC+ and IFC.
Rob Lowe's 'Unstable' comedy gets second season on Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
Rob Lowe's 'Unstable' comedy gets second season on Netflix
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix has renewed Unstable -- a comedy created by and starring real-life father and son Rob and John Owen Lowe -- for a second season.
Showrunners: 'Scott Pilgrim' anime version keeps spirit of film, graphic novel
TV // 1 day ago
Showrunners: 'Scott Pilgrim' anime version keeps spirit of film, graphic novel
NEW YORK, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Graphic novelist Bryan Lee O'Malley and writer-producer BenDavid Grabinski say that throughout its three incarnations, "Scott Pilgrim" has maintained a timeless sense of humanity and chaotic, quirky fun.
Max orders Season 5 of 'Harley Quinn'
TV // 1 day ago
Max orders Season 5 of 'Harley Quinn'
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Max said Thursday it has renewed its adult animated series, "Harley Quinn," for a fifth season.
Clive Owen's Sam Spade comes out of retirement in 'Monsieur Spade'
TV // 1 day ago
Clive Owen's Sam Spade comes out of retirement in 'Monsieur Spade'
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- AMC, AMC+ and AcornTV released the first trailer for "Monsieur Spade" on Thursday. Clive Owen stars as Sam Spade in the limited series premiering Jan. 14.
Jason Isaacs is Cary Grant in 'Archie' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Jason Isaacs is Cary Grant in 'Archie' trailer
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Britbox released the trailer for its four-part series "Archie" on Thursday. The series stars Jason Isaacs as Cary Grant and premieres Dec. 7.
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series gets photos, premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series gets photos, premiere date
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," a new series starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, is coming to Prime Video.
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' trailer: Walker Scobell sets out on quest
TV // 1 day ago
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' trailer: Walker Scobell sets out on quest
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," a new show based on the Rick Riordan book series, is coming to Disney+.
'Ted' prequel series gets teaser, premiere date
TV // 2 days ago
'Ted' prequel series gets teaser, premiere date
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Ted," a new series based on the "Ted" films from Seth MacFarlane, is coming to Peacock in January.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blake Shelton doesn't miss 'The Voice,' says he meant to leave sooner
Blake Shelton doesn't miss 'The Voice,' says he meant to leave sooner
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
Comedian Dana Carvey's son Dex, 32, dead of accidental drug overdose
Comedian Dana Carvey's son Dex, 32, dead of accidental drug overdose
Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement