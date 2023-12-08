'Baldur's Gate 3,' 'Alan Wake 2' win big at Game Awards

What a night. Thank you to everyone who voted in #TheGameAwards. Baldur's Gate 3 is out now on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S pic.twitter.com/vBlGxY5GN8— Larian Studios (@larianstudios) December 8, 2023

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Baldur's Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2 were among the big winners at The Game Awards.

The 10th annual ceremony took place Thursday at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The Game Awards are created and hosted by journalist and television personality Geoff Keighley and honor the best video games of the year.

Baldur's Gate 3, a fantasy role-playing game based on Dungeons & Dragons and developed and published by Larian Studios, was the top winner with six awards, including Game of the Year.

The game also won Best Role Playing Game, Best Multiplayer Game, Best Performance for Neil Newbon as Astarion, Best Community Support and Players' Voice.

Alan Wake 2, a story-driven horror game developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by Epic Games Publishing, followed with three awards, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative and Best Art Direction.

Other winners included Sea of Stars (Best Independent Game), Cyberpunk 2077 (Best Ongoing Game), Honkai: Star Rail (Best Mobile Game) and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Best Action/Adventure Game).

In addition to the awards, the ceremony featured several announcements from existing games, while other new games were announced.

Jurassic Park: Survival, Marvel's Blade, Monster Hunter Wilds and Visions of Mana are among the new games in the works.