Entertainment News
Dec. 1, 2023 / 2:08 PM

Chelsea Handler to host Critics Choice Awards

By Annie Martin
Chelsea Handler will host the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards in January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Chelsea Handler will host the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards in January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Chelsea Handler will return to host the Critics Choice Awards.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced Friday that Handler, an actress and comedian, will host the 29th annual awards show in January.

The Critics Choice Awards take place each year to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. TV nominations will be announced Dec. 5, with film nominations to follow Dec. 13.

The 2024 ceremony will be held Jan. 14 and air at 7 p.m. EST on The CW. The event will mark Handler's second consecutive year as host.

"I am very happy and excited to be hosting the Critics Choice Awards again this year, as last year was one of the most fun nights I've had," Handler said in a press release. "There is no greater reward than making fun of actors and then getting drunk with them afterward. It's an honor."

"We're thrilled to have Chelsea Handler join us once again to host the Critics Choice Awards," CCA CEO Joey Berlin added. "After having her as our host last year, we couldn't wait to have her back up on the stage again."

Handler presently hosts the Dear Chelsea podcast and is in the midst of her LBB stand-comedy tour. She released the comedy special Revolution on Netflix in 2022.

