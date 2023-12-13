Trending
'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley' gets poster, summer 2024 release date

By Annie Martin
Eddie Murphy will reprise Axel Foley in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 3 | Eddie Murphy will reprise Axel Foley in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Beverly Hills Cop 4.

The streaming service shared a poster for the film, officially titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, on Wednesday.

The poster shows a Detroit Police Department badge belonging to Axel Foley, played by Eddie Murphy.

The image confirms a summer 2024 release date.

Netflix will release a first teaser trailer for film on Thursday.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is the fourth installment in the Beverly Hills Cop film series. The films follow Axel Foley, a Detroit police detective who finds himself investigating crimes in Beverly Hills, Calif.

In the new movie, Foley (Murphy) is "back on the beat in Beverly Hills."

"After his daughter's life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy," an official synopsis reads.

The film is written by Will Beall, Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten, and directed by Mark Molloy. Murphy produces with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman.

Netflix shared a first-look photo for the movie in November.

