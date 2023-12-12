1 of 5 | Kristen Wiig stars in the new comedy "Palm Royale." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Palm Royale is based on the Juliet McDaniel novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie. The adaptation is written and executive produced by Abe Sylvia, who also serves as showrunner.

Wiig stars as Maxine Simmons (Wiig), an outsider who endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society in "the powder keg year of 1969."

"As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Palm Royale asks the same question that still baffles us today: 'How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?'" an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, July Duffy and Kaia Gerber. Bruce Dern and Carol Burnett will appear as guest stars.

Palm Royale will have a three-episode premiere March 20 on Apple TV+.

The show will mark Wiig's first series regular TV role since the Peacock reboot of MacGruber. Dern most recently starred on Big Little Lies.