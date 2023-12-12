Trending
Movies
Dec. 12, 2023 / 9:39 AM

Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell dazzle at 'Anyone But You' premiere

By Annie Martin
Sydney Sweeney (R) and Glen Powell attend the New York premiere of "Anyone But You." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Sydney Sweeney (R) and Glen Powell attend the New York premiere of "Anyone But You." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell stepped out on the red carpet Monday.

The 26-year-old actress and 35-year-old actor attended the New York premiere of their film Anyone But You at AMC Lincoln Square.

Sweeney dazzled in a silver dress with a sheer skirt and crystal embellishments, while Powell wore a blue suit and casual white shirt.

Sweeney got playful as she posed in front of a large poster of herself and a shirtless Powell from the film.

Director Will Gluck and cast members Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney and Darren Barnet also attended the premiere.

Anyone But You is a romantic comedy written by Gluck and Ilana Wolpert and directed by Gluck. The film follows Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell), two enemies who pretend to be a couple at a destination wedding in Australia.

Sweeney and Powell laughed off real-life dating rumors during an interview Monday on Today.

"No, but we do love each other, and honestly, this is one of the most spectacular humans that I've ever met. She's really incredible," Powell said of Sweeney.

Anyone But You opens in theaters Dec. 22.

Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell attend 'Anyone But You' premiere in NYC

Stars Sydney Sweeney (R) and Glen Powell arrive on the red carpet at the premiere of "Anyone But You" in New York City on December 11, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

