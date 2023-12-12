Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 12, 2023 / 10:06 AM

Kat Dennings, Andrew W.K. marry at 'cozy' wedding

By Annie Martin
Kat Dennings and singer Andrew W.K. married at their home in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Kat Dennings and singer Andrew W.K. married at their home in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. are married.

The 37-year-old actress and 44-year-old singer and musician married Nov. 27 at an intimate wedding at their home in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Dennings and W.K. detailed their "cozy" nuptials in an interview with Vogue published Monday.

"I wanted our wedding to feel completely different from an 'industry event' in every way," Dennings said. "I even handmade all of our wedding florals, aisle pieces, and our ceremony arch, which took three entire days. I wanted to be hands-on with the entire experience and feel like we had built our moment together from scratch."

Dennings wore a deep ivory Alexander McQueen gown and did her own hair and makeup for the wedding.

The actress and W.K. married in front of 15 guests, including Dennings' mom and their close friends and fellow couple Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song.

Advertisement

"My dad had passed away a month and a half before, and I had a moment where I thought we should delay the wedding -- but I realized it was even more of a reason to grasp any joyous feeling where I could. My wonderful mom walked me down the aisle, and I felt very present and filled with gratitude for Andrew and our loved ones during the ceremony," Dennings said.

Dennings shared photos from the wedding Monday on Instagram, writing, "heaven is where you are."

Dennings played Max Black on 2 Broke Girls and Darcy Lewis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. W.K. is best known for his single "Party Hard" and released his sixth album, God is Partying, in 2021.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'BiP' couples Aaron and Eliza, John Henry and Kat split up
TV // 11 minutes ago
'BiP' couples Aaron and Eliza, John Henry and Kat split up
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- "Bachelor in Paradise" couples Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei and John Henry Spurlock and Kat Izzo broke up following the Season 9 finale.
Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell dazzle at 'Anyone But You' premiere
Movies // 58 minutes ago
Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell dazzle at 'Anyone But You' premiere
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell attended the New York premiere of their romantic comedy "Anyone But You."
Ciara gives birth to fourth child, her third with Russell Wilson
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Ciara gives birth to fourth child, her third with Russell Wilson
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Ciara welcomed a daughter, Amora Princess, with her husband, Russell Wilson.
Movie review: 'Iron Claw' captures beauty, tragedy of Von Erich wrestling family
Movies // 1 hour ago
Movie review: 'Iron Claw' captures beauty, tragedy of Von Erich wrestling family
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12 (UPI) -- "The Iron Claw," in theaters Dec. 22, gives the classy biopic treatment to the Von Erich family, whose personal tragedies made their successes in wrestling bittersweet.
Kumail Nanjiani: 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' will be 'genuinely scary'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Kumail Nanjiani: 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' will be 'genuinely scary'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Kumail Nanjiani, who joins the cast of "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," said the upcoming sequel has scares in equal measure to laughs.
Google celebrates 25 years of searching with Doodle game
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Google celebrates 25 years of searching with Doodle game
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Click on Google's search page to be brought into "Playground," a game featuring 25 of the most searched people and events from the last 25 years.
Lea Salonga, David Suchet moved by Tabernacle Choir special's WWII story
TV // 5 hours ago
Lea Salonga, David Suchet moved by Tabernacle Choir special's WWII story
NEW YORK, Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Broadway legend Lea Salonga and "Poirot" icon David Suchet say they were moved to tears by the powerful and inspiring story at the heart of this year's "Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir" program.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 12: Regina Hall, Lincoln Melcher
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 12: Regina Hall, Lincoln Melcher
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Actor Regina Hall turns 53 and actor Lincoln Melcher turns 20, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 12.
Apink gets festive in 'Pink Christmas' music video
Music // 20 hours ago
Apink gets festive in 'Pink Christmas' music video
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop group Apink released a single and music video for the holiday song "Pink Christmas."
Nicki Minaj to launch 'Pink Friday 2' tour
Music // 20 hours ago
Nicki Minaj to launch 'Pink Friday 2' tour
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj announced a new world tour in support of her album "Pink Friday 2."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV cancellations: No new seasons for 'Station 19,' 'Lucky Hank'
TV cancellations: No new seasons for 'Station 19,' 'Lucky Hank'
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
Pierce Brosnan will cherish acting with late James Caan in 'Fast Charlie'
Pierce Brosnan will cherish acting with late James Caan in 'Fast Charlie'
Sarah McLachlan announces 'Fumbling Towards Ecstasy' anniversary tour
Sarah McLachlan announces 'Fumbling Towards Ecstasy' anniversary tour
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement