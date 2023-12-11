Trending
Dec. 11, 2023

Mia Thornton in 'committed' relationship after split from husband

By Annie Martin

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Mia Thornton is in a "committed" relationship following her split from her husband, Gordon Thornton.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star confirmed on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she's dating someone new after separating from Gordon in September.

Thornton sparked engagement rumors after wearing a diamond ring at BravoCon in November but said on WWHL that she is not engaged.

"I am committed," she clarified.

Earlier in the interview, Thornton confirmed she and Gordon are "separated" and commented on the split.

"I think it's just a sequence of events over the past couple of years that put a strain on our marriage," she said, adding that financial difficulties had "a lot to do with it."

Despite their split, Thornton said she and Gordon are "co-parenting very well." The pair have two children together, son Jeremiah and daughter Juliana, and each have a child from previous relationships.

Thornton denied Gordon was "blindsided" by their separation and said Gordon is "very remorseful" for initially telling the press that Thorton married him for his money.

Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8, which premiered Nov. 8 on Bravo, will explore Thornton and Gordon's marriage troubles.

Thornton had announced her split from Gordon in a statement to People in September.

"Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs," she said at the time. "At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay."'

