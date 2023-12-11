Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 11, 2023 / 11:45 AM

Sarah McLachlan announces 'Fumbling Towards Ecstasy' anniversary tour

By Annie Martin
Sarah McLachlan will mark the 30th anniversary of her album "Fumbling Towards Ecstasy" with a new tour. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI
1 of 3 | Sarah McLachlan will mark the 30th anniversary of her album "Fumbling Towards Ecstasy" with a new tour. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Sarah McLachlan is going on tour in 2024.

The 55-year-old singer-songwriter will mark the 30th anniversary of her album Fumbling Towards Ecstasy with a new North American tour.

Advertisement

McLachlan announced the news in a video Monday where she poked fun at her commercials for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

"Next summer I'm swapping singing for puppies for singing to people and heading back out on the road on the Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th anniversary tour," the star said.

"I'll be playing the album in its entirety, along with some of my greatest hits -- hopefully all of your favorites and maybe a few new ones," she added. "I really can't wait to see you out there on the road!"

The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th anniversary tour kicks off with a pair of shows May 25 and 26 in Seattle and concludes July 6 in Sugar Land, Texas.

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. local time.

Fumbling Towards Ecstasy is McLachlan's third studio album and was released in October 1993. The album features the singles "Possession," "Hold On" and "Good Enough."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
BabyMonster shares 'Batter Up' live performance video
Music // 2 days ago
BabyMonster shares 'Batter Up' live performance video
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group BabyMonster released a school version of its "Batter Up" live performance video.
Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour sets record with over $1 billion in sales
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour sets record with over $1 billion in sales
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour grossed over $1 billion in 2023, the first tour to reach the billion-dollar milestone.
Tate McRae releases new album, 'Run for the Hills' video
Music // 3 days ago
Tate McRae releases new album, 'Run for the Hills' video
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Tate McRae released her second studio album, "Think Later," alongside visuals for the songs.
Mariah Carey celebrates fans in new 'All I Want for Christmas is You' video
Music // 3 days ago
Mariah Carey celebrates fans in new 'All I Want for Christmas is You' video
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey released a "Festive Lambs Edition" version of her music video for "All I Want for Christmas is You."
Olivia Rodrigo sings Miley Cyrus during Whisper Challenge game
Music // 3 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo sings Miley Cyrus during Whisper Challenge game
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo played the Whisper Challenge and reacted to her six Grammy nominations on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Nicki Minaj returns with 'Pink Friday 2' album
Music // 3 days ago
Nicki Minaj returns with 'Pink Friday 2' album
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj released "Pink Friday 2," her first album in over five years.
Def Leppard, Journey announce joint tour for 2024
Music // 4 days ago
Def Leppard, Journey announce joint tour for 2024
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Def Leppard and Journey will perform across North America on a new stadium tour.
Sabrina Carpenter spends holidays in love in 'Santa Doesn't Know You Like I Do' video
Music // 4 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter spends holidays in love in 'Santa Doesn't Know You Like I Do' video
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter released a music video for "Santa Doesn't Know You Like I Do," a song from her holiday EP, "Fruitcake."
K-pop's Taeyeon performs 'All for Nothing' live in new video
Music // 4 days ago
K-pop's Taeyeon performs 'All for Nothing' live in new video
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop star and Girls' Generation member Taeyeon shared a live performance video for her song "All for Nothing."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV cancellations: No new seasons for 'Station 19,' 'Lucky Hank'
TV cancellations: No new seasons for 'Station 19,' 'Lucky Hank'
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
Prince William, Kate Middleton share family Christmas card photo
Prince William, Kate Middleton share family Christmas card photo
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
'SNL' skewers congressional hearing on college campuses
'SNL' skewers congressional hearing on college campuses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement