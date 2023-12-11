Trending
Dec. 11, 2023 / 11:27 AM

Allison Holker honors love with Stephen 'tWitch' Boss on wedding anniversary

By Annie Martin
Allison Holker paid tribute to her late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, on their wedding anniversary. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Allison Holker paid tribute to her late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, on their wedding anniversary. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Allison Holker is honoring her love with her late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, on their wedding anniversary.

The 35-year-old professional dancer and television personality paid tribute to Boss in a post Sunday on what would have been their 10th wedding anniversary.

Holker shared a photo on Instagram from her 2013 wedding to Boss.

"We honor love by finding peace and gratitude in the memories of the ones that have transformed our souls forever. On our anniversary I find myself in a space of tranquility embracing so many beautiful moments felt and experienced. With my whole heart I celebrate our love," she captioned the post.

Ellen DeGeneres, Loni Love, Chrishell Stause and Jeannie Mai were among those to show their support for Holker in the comments.

"Sending you love," DeGeneres wrote.

"You honor his memory but taking care of yourself and the children. You have helped many of us as we grieve the loss of your husband. Continued prayers for you and the whole family," Love added.

"Your beauty and strength are incredible. His light will always shine through you," Stause said.

Boss, a professional dancer who appeared on So You Think You Can Dance and also worked as a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide at age 40 in December 2022.

Holker said on Today in May that she is "still shocked" by Boss' death.

She honored Boss on what would have been his 41st birthday in September.

"We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss. Forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us and lifting us," Holker said on Instagram.

Holker and Boss met in So You Think You Can Dance Season 7 and married in December 2013. The pair have two children together, son Maddox and daughter Zaia, as well as Holker's daughter Weslie from a previous relationship.

Holker will appear as a judge in So You Think You Can Dance Season 18.

