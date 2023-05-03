Trending
May 3, 2023 / 9:52 AM

Allison Holker 'still shocked' by husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death

By Annie Martin
1/5
Allison Holker attends the premiere of 'Venom' at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California on October 1, 2018. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Allison Holker attends the premiere of 'Venom' at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California on October 1, 2018. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Allison Holker says she's "still shocked" by her husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death.

The 35-year-old professional dancer appeared on Wednesday's episode of Today, five months after Boss died by suicide at age 40.

Holker expressed her lingering shock and grief in an interview with Hoda Kotb.

"I still feel like I'm the rest of the world where I'm still shocked," Holker said.

"No one's ready for that moment," she added of Boss' death. "There's no one that saw this coming. No one."

Holker said she feels "so sad" that she was unaware of Boss' mental health struggles prior to his death.

"He wanted to be the strong one for everyone, and I think that was a little scary for him to think that he might need to ask for help," Holker said.

"People say a lot, like, 'What were the signs?' He was so much love and light. He really wanted to be everyone's Superman -- he said that a lot," she added. "He could hold so much for people, and I do think it was hard for him to process that at the end."

Boss is survived by Holker and their two children, son Maddox and daughter Zaia. Boss also has a daughter, Weslie, from a previous relationship.

Boss came to fame on the Fox dance competition series So You Think You Can Dance, where he met Holker in Season 7. He joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as the show's DJ in 2014.

Boss and Holker were also known for posting dance videos together on TikTok and other social media.

