Dec. 22, 2022 / 1:12 PM

Allison Holker posts tribute to tWitch after his death: 'My one and only'

By Annie Martin
Allison Holker returned to social media following the death of her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6b9c858fbcc8417c31e38a518c9fd526/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Allison Holker is mourning the death of her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

The 34-year-old professional dancer and television personality returned to social media Wednesday to post a tribute to Boss in the wake of his death.

Holker shared a selfie with Boss, calling the late dancer and former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ her "one and only."

"My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much," she captioned the post.

Actress Ashley Tisdale, wrestler and television personality Nikki Bella, and professional dancer Derek Hough were among those to voice their support for Holker in the comments.

"Sending so much love to you and ur family," Tisdale wrote.

"Sending you so so soooo much love light and prayers Allison," Bella added.

"We love you Ally. We all have you," Hough said.

Boss died Dec. 13 of an apparent suicide. He was 40.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker confirmed at the time. "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Boss and Holker married in December 2013 and have two children, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. Boss also has a daughter, Weslie, 14, from a previous relationship.

Ellen DeGeneres, former first lady Michelle Obama and actor Channing Tatum were among those to mourn Boss on social media last week.

In addition, actor, writer, director and producer Tyler Perry spoke out about his own suicide attempts in the wake of Boss' death.

Holker and Boss met and came to fame on the Fox reality dance competition series So You Think You Can Dance. Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014.

Franco Harris
Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris attends a rally for John Fetterman in November. Harris, who made the legendary "Immaculate Reception" catch and is the all-time leading rusher for the Steelers, died on December 21 at the age of 72. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Tyler Perry discusses suicide attempts in a video after tWitch's death: ' Stars respond to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death: 'No words, shocked and deeply saddened' Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, dancer and former 'Ellen' DJ, dies at 40

