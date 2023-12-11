Trending
Lupita Nyong'o to serve as Berlin Film Festival jury president

By Annie Martin
Lupita Nyong'o was named president of the international jury at the 74th annual Berlin International Film Festival. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Lupita Nyong'o was named president of the international jury at the 74th annual Berlin International Film Festival. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o will serve as president of the jury at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Organizers announced Monday that Nyong'o, 40, will head the jury of the 74th annual festival in February.

"Lupita Nyong'o embodies what we like in cinema: versatility in embracing different projects, addressing different audiences, and consistency to one idea that is quite recognizable in her characters, as diverse as they may look. We are happy and proud she has accepted our invitation to be the jury president of the 74th Berlinale," festival co-directors Mariëtte Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement.

Nyong'o is a Kenyan-Mexican actress known for 12 Years a Slave, Black Panther, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Us.

The actress is attached to star in A Quiet Place: Day One, a spinoff prequel to the 2018 film A Quiet Place.

"I am deeply honored to serve as the President of the International Jury of the Berlin International Film Festival. I look forward to celebrating and recognizing the outstanding work of filmmakers from around the world," Nyong'o said.

The 2024 Berlin International Film Festival will take place Feb. 15-25.

