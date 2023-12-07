Joshua Jackson, Lupita Nyong'o hold hands amid dating rumors

1 of 5 | Joshua Jackson (pictured) and Lupita Nyong'o were spotted holding hands in Joshua Tree amid rumors they are dating. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o appear to be going public with their relationship. The 45-year-old actor and 40-year-old actress were spotted holding hands Wednesday in Joshua Tree, Calif., amid dating rumors. Advertisement

The pair wore coordinating casual looks, with both sporting beanies, long-sleeve t-shirts and comfortable pants.

Jackson and Nyong'o were previously seen at a Janelle Monáe concert in October and leaving Erewhon Market together Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Us Weekly said Wednesday that Jackson and Nyong'o are dating.

"Joshua and Lupita have been dating for a very short while now. They're focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible," a source said.

"Although it's only been a few weeks, they were friends before dating so they have a really solid foundation for a relationship. Things are very new but going really well so far."

News broke Oct. 2 that Jackson's estranged wife, actress Jodie Turner-Smith, had filed for divorce after four years of marriage. Jackson and Turner-Smith have a 3-year-old daughter together, Juno Rose.

Nyong'o announced her split from her boyfriend Selema Masekela in a post Oct. 19, saying her love was "suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception."

Jackson was previously in a 10-year relationship with actress Diane Kruger.