Celebrities remember Norman Lear as 'comedy colossus,' 'master of storytelling'

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Celebrities are paying tribute to legendary TV writer and producer Norman Lear in the wake of his death. Rob Reiner, Jimmy Kimmel, Jon Stewart, George Clooney, Quinta Brunson, Jane Fonda, Al Jean, John Leguizamo, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Tyler Perry and other stars honored Lear in statements and social media posts Wednesday. Advertisement

Lear, who created such groundbreaking and beloved series as All in the Family, Maude, Sanford and Son, One Day at a Time and The Jeffersons, died Tuesday at age 101.

Reiner, who played Michael "Meathead" Stivic in All in the Family, voiced his love for Lear on social media.

"I loved Norman Lear with all my heart. He was my second father. Sending my love to Lyn and the whole Lear family," he wrote.

Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jon Stewart also paid tribute to Lear.

"It is obviously silly to want more time with a person who outlived a whole century but losing Norman Lear, even at 101 years old, feels unfair. His bravery, integrity and unmatched moral compass were equaled by his kindness, empathy, and wit," Kimmel said in a statement to Variety. "Even at 101, Norman cared as much about the future, our children, and planet or as anyone I have ever known. He was a great American, a hero in every way and so funny, smart, and lovely man you almost couldn't believe it."

"Goodnight Norman. Love you. Thanks for raising me," Stewart wrote on social media.

Actor George Clooney called Lear a "dear friend" in a statement to Deadline.

"It's hard to reconcile that at 101 years old, Norman Lear is gone too soon. The entire world of reason just lost its greatest advocate and our family lost a dear friend. A giant walked in his shoes."

The Simpsons writer and producer Al Jean shared a message on social media alongside a photo of Lear's likeness on the show.

"RIP Norman Lear. Comedy colossus, tireless fighter for the little guy and a pleasure to know. Will be well and truly missed," he wrote.

Actor John Leguizamo called Lear "a master of story telling and a healer through his shows."

"He is what all of showbiz should be aspiring to. He is the consummate creative producer we have long abandoned in the industry," Leguizamo added.

Lear is survived by his wife Lyn Davis, his six children, and four grandchildren. The family will attend a private service in the coming days.

