Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 6, 2023 / 11:55 AM

Celebrities remember Norman Lear as 'comedy colossus,' 'master of storytelling'

By Annie Martin
Left to right, Carl Reiner and Rob Reiner are joined by Norman Lear during a father and son double hand and footprint ceremony in 2017. Stars paid tribute to Lear on Wednesday following his death. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Left to right, Carl Reiner and Rob Reiner are joined by Norman Lear during a father and son double hand and footprint ceremony in 2017. Stars paid tribute to Lear on Wednesday following his death. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Celebrities are paying tribute to legendary TV writer and producer Norman Lear in the wake of his death.

Rob Reiner, Jimmy Kimmel, Jon Stewart, George Clooney, Quinta Brunson, Jane Fonda, Al Jean, John Leguizamo, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Tyler Perry and other stars honored Lear in statements and social media posts Wednesday.

Advertisement

Lear, who created such groundbreaking and beloved series as All in the Family, Maude, Sanford and Son, One Day at a Time and The Jeffersons, died Tuesday at age 101.

Reiner, who played Michael "Meathead" Stivic in All in the Family, voiced his love for Lear on social media.

"I loved Norman Lear with all my heart. He was my second father. Sending my love to Lyn and the whole Lear family," he wrote.

Advertisement

Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jon Stewart also paid tribute to Lear.

"It is obviously silly to want more time with a person who outlived a whole century but losing Norman Lear, even at 101 years old, feels unfair. His bravery, integrity and unmatched moral compass were equaled by his kindness, empathy, and wit," Kimmel said in a statement to Variety. "Even at 101, Norman cared as much about the future, our children, and planet or as anyone I have ever known. He was a great American, a hero in every way and so funny, smart, and lovely man you almost couldn't believe it."

"Goodnight Norman. Love you. Thanks for raising me," Stewart wrote on social media.

Actor George Clooney called Lear a "dear friend" in a statement to Deadline.

"It's hard to reconcile that at 101 years old, Norman Lear is gone too soon. The entire world of reason just lost its greatest advocate and our family lost a dear friend. A giant walked in his shoes."

The Simpsons writer and producer Al Jean shared a message on social media alongside a photo of Lear's likeness on the show.

Advertisement

"RIP Norman Lear. Comedy colossus, tireless fighter for the little guy and a pleasure to know. Will be well and truly missed," he wrote.

Actor John Leguizamo called Lear "a master of story telling and a healer through his shows."

"He is what all of showbiz should be aspiring to. He is the consummate creative producer we have long abandoned in the industry," Leguizamo added.

Lear is survived by his wife Lyn Davis, his six children, and four grandchildren. The family will attend a private service in the coming days.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Norman Lear
Legendary TV writer and producer Norman Lear attends the GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018. Lear, who worked on "All in the Family," "Maude," "Sanford and Son," "The Jeffersons," "Good Times" and more, died at the age of 101 on December 5. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Norman Lear, legendary TV writer and producer, dies at 101
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Norman Lear, legendary TV writer and producer, dies at 101
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Norman Lear, a writer and producer who created "All in the Family," "One Day at a Time," "The Jeffersons" and other iconic shows, died Tuesday.
Julia Roberts recalls onstage moment with Taylor Swift, Joan Baez
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Julia Roberts recalls onstage moment with Taylor Swift, Joan Baez
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Julia Roberts said it was a "surreal" to appear onstage with Taylor Swift and Joan Baez at Swift's concert in 2015.
'The Iron Claw' stars discuss their bond, wrestling training
Movies // 2 hours ago
'The Iron Claw' stars discuss their bond, wrestling training
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson appeared in a first-look video for their film "The Iron Claw."
'Masters of the Air' trailer: Austin Butler plays pilot in WWII drama
TV // 2 hours ago
'Masters of the Air' trailer: Austin Butler plays pilot in WWII drama
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- "Masters of the Air," a new series starring Austin Butler and executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Squid Game: The Challenge' renewed for Season 2
TV // 3 hours ago
'Squid Game: The Challenge' renewed for Season 2
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- "Squid Game: The Challenge," a reality competition series inspired by the South Korean drama, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Taylor Swift named Time's Person of the Year, talks Travis Kelce
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Taylor Swift named Time's Person of the Year, talks Travis Kelce
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift discussed her relationship with Travis Kelce in her Time Person of the Year interview.
Emma Stone ditched 'judgment and shame' for 'Poor Things' role
Movies // 5 hours ago
Emma Stone ditched 'judgment and shame' for 'Poor Things' role
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Emma Stone said the role of reborn Bella Baxter in "Poor Things," in theaters Friday, inspired her to eliminate self-conscious qualities from her performance.
'DWTS' Season 32: Xochitl Gomez, Val Chmerkovskiy crowned winners
TV // 5 hours ago
'DWTS' Season 32: Xochitl Gomez, Val Chmerkovskiy crowned winners
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" actress Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy were crowned the winners of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 32 on Tuesday night.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 6: JoBeth Williams, Tom Hulce
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 6: JoBeth Williams, Tom Hulce
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Actor JoBeth Williams turns 75 and actor Tom Hulce turns 70, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 6.
Hollywood actors ratify new contract that ended strike
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Hollywood actors ratify new contract that ended strike
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Hollywood actors have voted to ratify their new contract with the major studios and streaming services that employ them, their union said late Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jason Mraz, Xochitl Gomez: 'DWTS' friendships, new skills more important than winning
Jason Mraz, Xochitl Gomez: 'DWTS' friendships, new skills more important than winning
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia: 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' offers hope
Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia: 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' offers hope
Emma Stone ditched 'judgment and shame' for 'Poor Things' role
Emma Stone ditched 'judgment and shame' for 'Poor Things' role
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement