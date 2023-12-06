Trending
Dec. 6, 2023

'Masters of the Air' trailer: Austin Butler plays pilot in WWII drama

By Annie Martin
World War II drama "Masters of the Air" is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 6 | World War II drama "Masters of the Air" is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Masters of the Air.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the World War II drama Wednesday featuring Austin Butler.

Masters of the Air is based on the Donald L. Miller book of the same name. The show follows members of the 100th Bomb Group, known as the "Bloody Hundreth," as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany.

The series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, who previously collaborated on Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

Butler stars with Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, Ncuti Gatwa and Isabel May.

"Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler's Third Reich, is at the heart of Masters of the Air. Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all," an official synopsis reads.

Apple TV+ shared a teaser trailer for the show in November.

Masters of the Air is written by John Orloff and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, Dee Rees, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck and Tim Van Patten.

The series will have a two-episode premiere Jan. 26.

Butler is known for playing Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis, while May starred in the Yellowstone prequel 1883.

