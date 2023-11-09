Trending
Nov. 9, 2023 / 12:07 PM

'Masters of the Air' teaser: Austin Butler stars in WWII series from Steven Spielberg

By Annie Martin
"Masters of the Air," a new series starring Austin Butler and executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 6 | "Masters of the Air," a new series starring Austin Butler and executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Masters of the Air.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the World War II drama Thursday featuring Austin Butler (Elvis).

Masters of the Air is based on the Donald L. Miller book of the same name, which follows the U.S. Air Force's 100th Bombardment Group, known as the Bloody Hundreth, as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany.

The show is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, who previously collaborated on Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

Austin Butler stars with Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook and Ncuti Gatwa.

"Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler's Third Reich, is at the heart of Masters of the Air. Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all," an official synopsis reads.

Masters of the Air is written by John Orloff and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, Dee Rees, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck and Tim Van Patten.

Apple TV+ previously released first-look photos for the show.

Masters of the Air will have a two-episode premiere Jan. 26.

