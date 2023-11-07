Trending
Nov. 7, 2023

'Slow Horses': Gary Oldman takes on rogue MI5 team in Season 3 trailer

By Annie Martin
Gary Oldman returns as Jackson Lamb in "Slow Horses" Season 3. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 4 | Gary Oldman returns as Jackson Lamb in "Slow Horses" Season 3. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of Slow Horses Season 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Gary Oldman.

Slow Horses is based on the Slough House book series by Mick Herron. The show follows the Slow Horses, "a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House."

Season 3 adapts Real Tigers, the third book in Herron's series. The trailer shows Jackson Lamb (Oldman), "the brilliant but misanthropic leader" of the Slow Horses, and his team take on rogue MI5 agents.

"In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House of of MI5 itself," an official synopsis reads.

Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Rosaline Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce also star.

Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù and Katherine Waterston join the cast in Season 3.

Apple TV+ shared first-look photos for the season in September.

Slow Horses Season 3 will have a two-episode premiere Dec. 1.

