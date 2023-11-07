Trending
Nov. 7, 2023 / 10:55 AM

'Reacher': Alan Ritchson is 'bigger' and 'badder' in Season 2 trailer

By Annie Martin
Alan Ritchson plays Jack Reacher in the "Reacher" series. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 3 | Alan Ritchson plays Jack Reacher in the "Reacher" series. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Amazon is teasing Reacher Season 2.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Alan Ritchson.

Reacher is based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child. Ritchson stars as Jack Reacher, a drifter and former military policeman who takes on criminals during his travels.

Season 2 is based on Bad Luck and Trouble, the 11th book in Child's series.

The season follows Reacher as he reunites with three members of his former U.S. Army unit -- Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan) and David O'Donnell (Shaun Sipos) -- to investigate the mysterious and brutal deaths of other members.

"Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and that brings about questions of who has betrayed them -- and who will die next. Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit," an official synopsis reads.

Ferdinand Kingsley, Robert Patrick and Domenick Lombardozzi also star.

Reacher is executive produced by Child and Nick Santora, who also serves as writer and showrunner. Season 2 premieres Dec. 15 on Prime Video.

Child's books were previously adapted as a pair of films starring Tom Cruise as Reacher.

