Mark Wahlberg stars in the new action comedy "The Family Plan."

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new film The Family Plan. The streaming service shared a trailer for the action comedy Monday featuring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan. Advertisement

The Family Plan is written by David Coggeshall and directed by Simon Cellan Jones.

Wahlberg plays Dan Morgan, a former elite government assassin who lives a quiet suburban life as a devoted husband, father of three and successful car salesman.

"When enemies from his past track him down, Dan packs his unsuspecting wife (Monaghan), angsty teen daughter, pro-gamer teen son and adorable 10-month-old baby into their minivan and takes off on an impromptu cross-country road trip to Las Vegas. Determined to protect his family -- while treating them to the vacation of a lifetime -- Dan must put his long-dormant skills into action, without revealing his true identity," an official synopsis reads.

Saïd Taghmaoui, Zoe Colletti, Maggie Q and Ciarán Hinds also star.

In addition to starring, Wahlberg serves as producer with Stephen Levinson, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.

The Family Plan premieres Dec. 15 on Apple TV+.