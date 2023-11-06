Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 6, 2023 / 9:56 AM

'The Bear': Jeremy Allen White series renewed for Season 3

By Annie Martin
Jeremy Allen White stars in "The Bear," which will return for a third season on FX. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Jeremy Allen White stars in "The Bear," which will return for a third season on FX. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The Bear will return for a third season on FX.

The network announced in a press release Monday that it renewed the comedy-drama for Season 3.

Advertisement

The Bear is created by Christopher Storer and stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a young chef who inherits his family's sandwich shop in Chicago.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Abby Elliott also star in the series, which originally premiered in June 2022.

Season 2 followed Carmy (White), Sydney (Edebiri) and Richie (Moss-Bachrach) "as they worked to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they stripped the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertook transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future," according to an official synopsis.

The first two seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

"The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon," FX Entertainment president Nick Grad said. "We're so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear."

Advertisement

Season 3 will premiere in 2024.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Showrunner: 'Bass Reeves' remarkable true story about triumph of human spirit
TV // 1 day ago
Showrunner: 'Bass Reeves' remarkable true story about triumph of human spirit
NEW YORK, Nov. 5 (UPI) -- "Ray Donovan" and "Rectify" scribe Chad Feehan told UPI his new period drama, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves," celebrates a historical figure many Americans don't know much about.
Uncensored 'Real Housewives,' 'Below Deck,' more reunions coming to Peacock
TV // 2 days ago
Uncensored 'Real Housewives,' 'Below Deck,' more reunions coming to Peacock
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Friday that it will stream uncensored reunions of Bravo reality cast members including "Real Housewives," "Below Deck" and "Vandepump" franchises.
Kurt Russell, son Wyatt Russell appear in 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' featurette
TV // 2 days ago
Kurt Russell, son Wyatt Russell appear in 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' featurette
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell and other cast members discuss the Apple TV+ series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" in a new video.
'Echo' trailer shows 'pain' and 'rage' of Marvel hero
TV // 2 days ago
'Echo' trailer shows 'pain' and 'rage' of Marvel hero
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- "Echo," a new Marvel series starring Alaqua Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, is coming to Disney+ and Hulu.
Willie Nelson's 90th birthday special to air on CBS, Paramount+ Dec. 17
TV // 3 days ago
Willie Nelson's 90th birthday special to air on CBS, Paramount+ Dec. 17
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A star-studded special celebrating country music legend Willie Nelson's 90th birthday is set to premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on Dec.17.
'Superman & Lois' ending with Season 4
TV // 3 days ago
'Superman & Lois' ending with Season 4
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The CW announced Thursday that "Superman & Lois" will end with its fourth season. The show returns with 10 new episodes next year.
'Yellowstone' to return in November 2024; two more spinoffs announced
TV // 3 days ago
'Yellowstone' to return in November 2024; two more spinoffs announced
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The second half of the contemporary western "Yellowstone" is scheduled to premiere in November 2024, Paramount announced Thursday.
New 'Prison Break' series in development at Hulu
TV // 3 days ago
New 'Prison Break' series in development at Hulu
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Hulu is working on a new "Prison Break" series with "Mayans MC" showrunner Elgin James.
'House of the Dragon,' 'Last of Us,' 'White Lotus' get updates at HBO event
TV // 3 days ago
'House of the Dragon,' 'Last of Us,' 'White Lotus' get updates at HBO event
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon" Season 2 will premiere on HBO in summer 2024, while "The Last of Us" Season 2 will begin production earlier that year.
'Futurama' revival renewed for two more seasons at Hulu
TV // 3 days ago
'Futurama' revival renewed for two more seasons at Hulu
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "Futurama" will return for two additional seasons on Hulu after being revived by the streaming service.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome first child together
Reports: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome first child together
Funeral held for Matthew Perry at cemetery near 'Friends' studio
Funeral held for Matthew Perry at cemetery near 'Friends' studio
'Cigarette Girl' is a smoldering Netflix period drama from Indonesia
'Cigarette Girl' is a smoldering Netflix period drama from Indonesia
SAG-AFTRA mulling studios' 'last, best and final offer'
SAG-AFTRA mulling studios' 'last, best and final offer'
Showrunner: 'Bass Reeves' remarkable true story about triumph of human spirit
Showrunner: 'Bass Reeves' remarkable true story about triumph of human spirit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement