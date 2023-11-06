'The Bear': Jeremy Allen White series renewed for Season 3

1 of 5 | Jeremy Allen White stars in "The Bear," which will return for a third season on FX. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The Bear will return for a third season on FX. The network announced in a press release Monday that it renewed the comedy-drama for Season 3. Advertisement

The Bear is created by Christopher Storer and stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a young chef who inherits his family's sandwich shop in Chicago.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Abby Elliott also star in the series, which originally premiered in June 2022.

Season 2 followed Carmy (White), Sydney (Edebiri) and Richie (Moss-Bachrach) "as they worked to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they stripped the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertook transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future," according to an official synopsis.

The first two seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

"The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon," FX Entertainment president Nick Grad said. "We're so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear."

Advertisement

Season 3 will premiere in 2024.