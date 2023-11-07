1 of 5 | Tessa Thompson will reprise Valkyrie in "The Marvels." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Marvel is gearing up for the release of the new film The Marvels. The studio shared a final trailer for the superhero film Monday featuring Brie Larson. Advertisement

The Marvels is a sequel to Captain Marvel (2019) and the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

In the new film, Carol Danvers (Larson), aka Captain Marvel, teams up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), aka Ms. Marvel, for "one last fight."

The trio face off with Kree warrior Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) with the help of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

In addition, the trailer shows Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie show her support.

"You can stand tall without standing alone," Valkyrie says.

The Marvels is written by Nia DaCosta, Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik and directed by DaCosta.

Marvel released a teaser for the film in October that shows Captain Marvel take on Dar-Benn.

The Marvels opens in theaters Friday.