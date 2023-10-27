Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 27, 2023 / 1:59 PM

'The Marvels': Brie Larson takes on Zawe Ashton in new teaser

By Annie Martin
Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in "The Marvels." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
1 of 5 | Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in "The Marvels." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment is giving a glimpse of the new film The Marvels.

The studio shared a teaser for the movie Friday featuring Brie Larson and Zawe Ashton.

Advertisement

The Marvels is a sequel to Captain Marvel (2019) and the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. The film centers on Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, a superhero from Marvel Comics.

In The Marvels, Danvers (Larson) teams up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), aka Ms. Marvel, after they begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers.

The new teaser, titled "Beginning," shows Danvers take on Kree warrior Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), who is "destroying every place" she calls home and "taking powers" from the trio.

"If I don't fix this, it will be the end of everything," Danvers says.

Marvel released a teaser titled "Power" on Thursday that shows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) call on Danvers "to save the world."

Advertisement

Marvel released a trailer for the film in July.

The Marvels opens in theaters Nov. 10.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' coming Nov. 3 to Peacock
Movies // 4 hours ago
'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' coming Nov. 3 to Peacock
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3," starring Nia Vardalos and John Corbett, will start streaming on Peacock.
'The Killer' trailer shows Michael Fassbender's hitman in action
Movies // 5 hours ago
'The Killer' trailer shows Michael Fassbender's hitman in action
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "The Killer," a new thriller from David Fincher starring Michael Fassbender, is coming to Netflix.
Mark Ronson, Greta Gerwig: 'Barbie' Ken song tragic, not comedic
Movies // 8 hours ago
Mark Ronson, Greta Gerwig: 'Barbie' Ken song tragic, not comedic
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig and songwriter Mark Ronson discussed the themes at the heart of Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" song and other music from the film.
Leah Lewis, Ariel Winter, Sasha Fox realize career goals in 'Tripped Up'
Movies // 8 hours ago
Leah Lewis, Ariel Winter, Sasha Fox realize career goals in 'Tripped Up'
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "Tripped Up" stars Leah Lewis, Ariel Winter and Sasha Fox share how the film, on video-on-demand Friday, helped them each realize specific career ambitions.
'Boudica' may be Olga Kurylenko's last leading role
Movies // 10 hours ago
'Boudica' may be Olga Kurylenko's last leading role
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Olga Kurylenko explains why she no longer wants to play any role that takes more than 10 days and why she made an exception for "Boudica: Queen of War," in theaters and VOD Friday.
Producer Jason Blum: 'FNAF' movie was made for fans of the video game
Movies // 11 hours ago
Producer Jason Blum: 'FNAF' movie was made for fans of the video game
NEW YORK, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Jason Blum says his new horror movie, "Five Nights at Freddy's," was made specifically for fans of the video game, but invites everyone else to join in the fun.
'Maestro' trailer: Bradley Cooper directs, stars in Leonard Bernstein biopic
Movies // 2 days ago
'Maestro' trailer: Bradley Cooper directs, stars in Leonard Bernstein biopic
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- "Maestro," a new film starring Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, is coming to Netflix.
HBO documentary to spotlight Daniel Radcliffe stunt double who was paralyzed
Movies // 3 days ago
HBO documentary to spotlight Daniel Radcliffe stunt double who was paralyzed
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived" will explore the story of David Holmes, a stunt double for Daniel Radcliffe who was paralyzed while filming "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."
'Best. Christmas. Ever!' trailer: Brandy, Heather Graham play frenemies in holiday comedy
Movies // 3 days ago
'Best. Christmas. Ever!' trailer: Brandy, Heather Graham play frenemies in holiday comedy
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "Best. Christmas. Ever!," a new film starring Brandy and Heather Graham, is coming to Netflix.
'Occupied City' trailer: Steve McQueen documentary explores WWII Amsterdam
Movies // 3 days ago
'Occupied City' trailer: Steve McQueen documentary explores WWII Amsterdam
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "Occupied City," a new film from "12 Years a Slave" director Steve McQueen, opens in December.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Randy Travis marks 10th anniversary of stroke with pair of tribute concerts
Randy Travis marks 10th anniversary of stroke with pair of tribute concerts
Kailyn Lowry expecting twins after birth of 5th child
Kailyn Lowry expecting twins after birth of 5th child
'Boudica' may be Olga Kurylenko's last leading role
'Boudica' may be Olga Kurylenko's last leading role
Mark Ronson, Greta Gerwig: 'Barbie' Ken song tragic, not comedic
Mark Ronson, Greta Gerwig: 'Barbie' Ken song tragic, not comedic
Teddi Mellencamp gives health update on 'WWHL,' says she has 13th melanoma
Teddi Mellencamp gives health update on 'WWHL,' says she has 13th melanoma
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement