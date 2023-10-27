Taylor Swift releases '1989 (Taylor's Version)': 'It's been waiting for you'

1 of 5 | Taylor Swift released "1989 (Taylor's Version)," a re-recorded version of her 2014 album "1989." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift has released her version of 1989. The 33-year-old singer-songwriter released 1989 (Taylor's Version) on Friday alongside lyric videos for the songs.

1989 (Taylor's Version) is a re-recorded version of Swift's 2014 album 1989. The album features new versions of "Blank Space," "Shake It Off," "Bad Blood," "Wildest Dreams" and other songs, along with five previously unreleased "From the Vault" tracks.

"I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long," Swift said in a note to fans.

"This moment is a reflection of the woods we've wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest dark," she added. "I present to you, with gratitude and wild wonder, my version of 1989. It's been waiting for you."

✨ My name is Taylor and I was born in 1989 ✨https://t.co/klomIqGx38 pic.twitter.com/sWofWRjpvN— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 27, 2023

1989 (Taylor's Version) is Swift's fourth re-recorded album following Fearless (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version) and Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

The singer announced in November 2020 that she will re-record all of her old music in the wake of Scooter Braun selling her master recordings to equity company Shamrock Holdings.

In other news, Swift's Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour opened in theaters Oct. 13 and has topped the North American box office for two consecutive weeks.

In addition, the singer is the top finalist at this year's Billboard Music Awards.

