Nov. 7, 2023 / 9:43 AM

Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You' on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
Jungkook, a member of K-pop group BTS, performed and gave an interview on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." Photo by Todd Owyoung/NBC
1 of 3 | Jungkook, a member of K-pop group BTS, performed and gave an interview on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." Photo by Todd Owyoung/NBC

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jungkook took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, performed and gave an interview on Monday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

Jungkook performed his new single "Standing Next to You," which marked the song's TV debut.

"Standing Next to You" appears on Jungkook's debut solo album, Golden, released Friday alongside the song's music video. The album also features "Seven" featuring Latto and "3D" featuring Jack Harlow.

In the interview, host Jimmy Fallon surprised Jungkook with the news that "Seven" went platinum.

"Frankly speaking, I was confident but this is beyond my imagination. And I am very grateful to Army," Jungkook said, referencing BTS' fanbase. "Because if it was not for Army, this wouldn't be possible."

Jungkook later discussed Golden, explaining how he wanted the album to express the universal emotion of love.

"Everyone can relate to it," he said. "I wanted to show the change of this emotion, and also in terms of the versatility, I wanted to become a solo artist who can pull off a lot of genres and that's what I try to do here."

Jungkook will perform Wednesday on Today.

The singer was among the big MTV Europe Music Awards winners, which were announced Monday.

