Music
Nov. 6, 2023 / 9:39 AM

MTV EMAs: Taylor Swift, Jungkook among big winners

By Annie Martin
Taylor Swift won three MTV Europe Music Awards this year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Taylor Swift won three MTV Europe Music Awards this year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- MTV has announced the winners for the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards.

The network shared the news Sunday after the awards show was canceled due to the Israel-Hamas war. The ceremony was to have taken place Sunday in Paris.

Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Jungkook, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey and Anitta were among the big winners this year.

Swift was the top artist, taking home Best Artist, Best Video for "Anti-Hero" and Best Live. The singer most recently released 1989 (Taylor's Version), a re-recorded version of her 2014 album 1989 in October, and will next perform Thursday in Buenos Aires on her Eras tour.

Minaj won two awards, Best Hip Hop Artist and Best U.S. Act, while Jungkook, a K-pop star and member of the boy band BTS, took home Best K-pop Artist and Best Song for "Seven" featuring Latto.

Eilish won Best Pop, while Del Rey took home Best Alternative. Anitta won Best Latin.

The EMAs were to have aired on MTV. The awards show will return in November 2024.

"Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution," Paramount announced in October.

"The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning."

Taylor Swift's career: awards, No. 1 hits and red carpets

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

