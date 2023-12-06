'Squid Game: The Challenge' renewed for Season 2

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Squid Game: The Challenge will return for a second season on Netflix.

Netflix announced Wednesday that it renewed the reality competition series for Season 2.

Squid Game: The Challenge is inspired by the South Korean drama Squid Game. The reality show features 456 contestants, who compete in non-lethal versions of the deadly games in Squid Game in the hopes of winning $4.56 million.

Season 1 premiered on Netflix in November and will conclude with the season finale Wednesday. The final three contestants are Sam (016), Mai (287) and Phill (451).

Casting is open for Season 2.

The original Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae and was renewed for Season 2 in 2022. Iz*One alum Jo Yu-ri and several other stars will join the cast in the new season.