Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith to divorce

1 of 5 | Jodie Turner-Smith (R) filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson after nearly four years of marriage. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are headed for divorce. TMZ reported Monday that Turner-Smith, 37, filed for divorce from Jackson, 45, after nearly four years of marriage. Advertisement

People confirmed that Turner-Smith filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Turner-Smith cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split and listed the couple's date of separation as Sept. 13, according to Us Weekly.

The actress is seeking joint custody of her 3-year-old daughter with Jackson and is requesting that neither party receive spousal support.

Turner-Smith, a model and actress known for The Last Ship, Nightflyers and Anne Boleyn, married Jackson, an actor known for Dawson's Creek, Fringe and The Affair, in December 2019.

The pair welcomed their daughter in April 2020.

Turner-Smith called Jackson "the man who sees my soul and holds my heart" while celebrating Valentine's Day in February 2020.