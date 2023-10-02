Trending
Oct. 2, 2023 / 11:42 AM

Orlando Bloom joins Katy Perry in 'Peppa Pig' special

By Annie Martin
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry will voice Mr. Raccoon and Ms. Leopard in the "Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special" in 2024. Photo courtesy of eOne
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry will voice Mr. Raccoon and Ms. Leopard in the "Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special" in 2024. Photo courtesy of eOne

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Orlando Bloom will join his fiancée Katy Perry in an upcoming Peppa Pig special.

eOne said in a press release Monday that Bloom, 46, will voice the character Mr. Raccoon in an episode of Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special, a three-part special celebrating the franchise's 20th anniversary.

"With one day to prepare, jeweller Mr. Raccoon, voiced by Orlando Bloom, assists with the preparations for the first-ever wedding featured in Peppa Pig. Mr. Bull and Mrs. Cow surprise everyone with their wedding announcement and everyone rallies around to make it memorable!" an official synopsis reads.

Perry was previously announced to voice Ms. Leopard in the special, which premieres in spring 2024. Bloom and Perry got engaged in February 2019 and have a 3-year-old daughter together, Daisy Dove.

"It is such an honor to have Orlando Bloom bring his talents to Peppa Pig in this exciting wedding-themed special," Olivier Dumont, president of eOne's family brands, said in a statement. "Orlando is an extraordinary actor, dad and philanthropist, and we're proud to have him join the Peppa roster just in time to celebrate the brand's 20th anniversary next year."

Bloom also has a 12-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. The actor is known for playing Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean films and Legolas in the Lord of the Rings movies.

Peppa Pig is an animated children's series created by Neville Astley and Mark Baker. The show originally premiered in May 2004 and will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year.

The series airs on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ in the United States.

