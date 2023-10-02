Trending
Oct. 2, 2023

'Messi Meets America': Lionel Messi joins MLS in trailer for Apple TV+ docuseries

By Annie Martin
"Messi Meets America," a new series following Lionel Messi as he joins the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami CF, is coming to Apple TV+. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI
1 of 2 | "Messi Meets America," a new series following Lionel Messi as he joins the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami CF, is coming to Apple TV+. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Messi Meets America.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the docuseries Monday featuring Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi.

Messi Meets America follows Messi, 36, as he forever changes "the face of soccer in North America" by joining the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami CF.

The show takes viewers behind the scenes as Messi leads his new team to a Leagues Cup title and beyond.

"From selling out record crowds across America at breakneck speed, to his incredible last-minute game-winning goal in his very first match, to moments with Messi and his Inter Miami CF teammates, the series chronicles Leo's immersion in America, the remarkable journey and transformation of Inter Miami CF, and most significantly, the impact he is currently having on soccer in North America as 'Messi Mania' crisscrosses the continent," an official synopsis reads.

Messi Meets America is executive produced by Tim Pastore, Patrick Milling Smith, Brian Carmody, Matt Renner and Scott Boggins. The series is produced for Apple by Smuggler Entertainment and in association with Major League Soccer.

Messi Meets America will have a three-episode premiere Oct. 11 on Apple TV+.

