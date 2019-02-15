Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom get engaged on Valentine's Day

Katy Perry attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged.

The 34-year-old singer and 42-year-old actor took to Instagram Friday after Bloom proposed with a flower-shaped engagement ring Thursday on Valentine's Day.

Perry showed off her ring in a close-up selfie with Bloom. The ring features a gold band and setting with a red center stone surrounded by diamonds.

"full bloom," she captioned the post.

Bloom shared the same photo on his own account.

"Lifetimes," he wrote.

The Lord of the Rings star had posted a quote about love from the Ikeda Daisaku book Buddhism Day by Day: Wisdom for Modern Life prior to his proposal, writing, "February 14, 2019 got nothing but love for ya'll."

"A shallow person will have only shallow relationships. Real love is not one person clinging to another, it can only be fostered between two strong people secure in their individuality," the actor quoted.

"Antoine de Saint-Exupery, author of The Little Prince wrote in a work called Wind Sand and Stars, 'Love is not two people gazing at each other, but two people looking ahead together in the same direction,'" he wrote.

Perry and Bloom have had an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016. Perry confirmed she's "not single" during the American Idol Season 16 finale in May following reports of a reconciliation with Bloom.