Emma Stone shines at 'Poor Things' premiere

1 of 5 | Emma Stone attends the New York premiere of "Poor Things" on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Emma Stone brought glamour to the red carpet Wednesday. The 35-year-old actress attended the New York premiere of her film Poor Things at DGA New York Theater.

Stone wore a yellow Louis Vuitton gown with cutouts and crystal embellishments. She accessorized with a black choker necklace featuring a large flower.

The star has worn several iconic looks in yellow, including the dress she sports during "A Lovely Night" in La La Land. Her character also wears a bright yellow ruffled dress in Poor Things.

Stone was joined on the red carpet by Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos and her co-stars Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Margaret Qualley and Kathryn Hunter.

In addition, her friend and music superstar Taylor Swift attended the premiere to show her support for Stone.

Poor Things follows "the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Dafoe).

"Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation," an official synopsis reads.

Searchlight Pictures shared a trailer for the film in June.

Poor Things had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in September and opens in theaters Friday.