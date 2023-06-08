Trending
June 8, 2023 / 1:08 PM

'Poor Things' trailer: Emma Stone plays woman brought back to life

By Annie Martin
1/5
Emma Stone stars in the sci-fi romance film "Poor Things." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Emma Stone stars in the sci-fi romance film "Poor Things." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures is teasing the new film Poor Things.

The studio shared a trailer for the sci-fi romance film Thursday featuring Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo.

Poor Things is written by Tony McNamara and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, who previously collaborated on the Oscar-winning film The Favourite.

The new movie follows "the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Dafoe)," à la Frankenstein's monster.

In the trailer, Baxter explains how Bella is an "experiment" whose brain and body are "not quite synchronized." Throughout the film, Bella progresses and grows as she plots her course to freedom.

"Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation," an official description reads.

Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael and Christopher Abbott also star.

Searchlight shared a teaser trailer for the film in May.

Poor Things opens in theaters Sept. 8.

Lanthimos is also known for the films Dogtooth, The Lobster and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

