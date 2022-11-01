Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 1, 2022 / 2:06 PM

Reports: Lupita Nyong'o to star in 'A Quiet Place: Day One'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Lupita Nyong'o is in final talks for the "Quiet Place" spinoff "A Quiet Place: Day One." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/360286cdec48bb65c52a9d114200c8ca/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Lupita Nyong'o is in final talks for the "Quiet Place" spinoff "A Quiet Place: Day One." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Lupita Nyong'o will reportedly star in the new film A Quiet Place: Day One.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Nyong'o, 39, is in final talks for the Quiet Place spinoff at Paramount.

Advertisement

The Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap confirmed the news.

Day One is based on an idea by John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the first two films. The spinoff will be directed by Michael Sarnoski, known for his directorial debut, Pig.

Sources said Paramount hopes to establish a Quiet Place universe that it can can build on for years to come.

Krasinski and his wife, actress Emily Blunt, are not expected to reprise their roles from the first two films.

A Quiet Place: Day One opens in theaters March 8, 2024.

In addition to the spinoff, there is a third film in the Quiet Place series slated for release in 2025.

The original Quiet Place opened in 2018 and was followed by A Quiet Place Part II (2021). The franchise takes place in a post-apocalyptic world populated with monsters with hypersensitive hearing.

Advertisement

Nyong'o will next star in the Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Read More

'Disenchanted' trailer: Amy Adams stars in fairy tale with 'wicked twist' 'Dangerous Liaisons' renewed for Season 2 ahead of premiere on Starz Taylor Swift to launch 'Eras' tour in March 2023 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Disenchanted' trailer: Amy Adams stars in fairy tale with 'wicked twist'
Movies // 22 minutes ago
'Disenchanted' trailer: Amy Adams stars in fairy tale with 'wicked twist'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Disenchanted," a sequel to "Enchanted" starring Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Idina Menzel and Maya Rudolph, is coming to Disney+.
Tilda Swinton confronts mysterious past in 'Eternal Daughter' trailer
Movies // 2 hours ago
Tilda Swinton confronts mysterious past in 'Eternal Daughter' trailer
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- In Joanna Hogg's upcoming film "The Eternal Daughter," Tilda Swinton stars as an artist returning home to a mysterious past and her elderly mother. Watch the trailer.
'Next Exit' director Mali Elfman inspired by childhood 'haunted' home
Movies // 11 hours ago
'Next Exit' director Mali Elfman inspired by childhood 'haunted' home
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Writer/director Mali Elfman explained the real-life hauntings that inspired her feature film directorial debut, "Next Exit." It premieres in theaters Friday.
Emilia Clarke to play Constance Lloyd, author and Oscar Wilde's wife, in new film
Movies // 1 day ago
Emilia Clarke to play Constance Lloyd, author and Oscar Wilde's wife, in new film
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" actress Emilia Clarke will play Constance Lloyd in the film "An Ideal Wife."
Movie review: 'Weird' makes outrageous parody of parody artist Al Yankovic
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Weird' makes outrageous parody of parody artist Al Yankovic
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "Weird: The Al Yankovic" story is not a parody of musician biopics so much as a parody of the idea of a Weird Al movie at all, and it works.
'Black Adam' tops North American box office for 2nd week
Movies // 1 day ago
'Black Adam' tops North American box office for 2nd week
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- "Black Adam" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second consecutive weekend, earning an additional $27.7 million receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Movie review: 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' finds new heart, depth in classic
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' finds new heart, depth in classic
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29 (UPI) -- "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" goes back to the Carlo Collodi story for this stop-motion animated film, and in the process brings poignant, profound themes to the surface.
'The Pale Blue Eye' teaser: Christian Bale plays 19th century detective
Movies // 5 days ago
'The Pale Blue Eye' teaser: Christian Bale plays 19th century detective
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "The Pale Blue Eye," a gothic mystery film inspired by the writings of Edgar Allan Poe, is coming to Netflix.
'Santa Bootcamp' to feature Backstreet Boys version of 'It's Christmas Time Again'
Movies // 5 days ago
'Santa Bootcamp' to feature Backstreet Boys version of 'It's Christmas Time Again'
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A bonus track from the exclusive version of the Backstreet Boys' first Christmas album "A Very Backstreet Christmas" will be featured in the Lifetime movie "Santa Bootcamp."
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
Movies // 5 days ago
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- "Terrifier 2" is as graphic as you've heard, but what may get lost in the stories of audience queasiness is the genuine horror and macabre humor in the film.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
Lee Jihan, K-pop singer and actor, dies at 24 in Seoul crowd surge
Lee Jihan, K-pop singer and actor, dies at 24 in Seoul crowd surge
Movie review: 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' finds new heart, depth in classic
Movie review: 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' finds new heart, depth in classic
Jemele Hill: Cynthia Bailey, Mike Hill 'amicable' after split
Jemele Hill: Cynthia Bailey, Mike Hill 'amicable' after split
Movie review: 'Weird' makes outrageous parody of parody artist Al Yankovic
Movie review: 'Weird' makes outrageous parody of parody artist Al Yankovic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement