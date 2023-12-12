Trending
TV
Dec. 12, 2023 / 10:43 AM

Olivia Rodrigo performs 'Can't Catch Me Now' on 'Late Show'

By Annie Martin
Olivia Rodrigo performed "Can't Catch Me Now" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo took to the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The 20-year-old singer and actress performed her song "Can't Catch Me Now" during Monday's episode of the CBS late-night talk show.

Rodrigo wore a white slip dress for the performance, which featured her sitting on a stage covered in mist.

"Can't Catch Me Now" is Rodrigo's song for the film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Rodrigo released a single and music video for the song in November.

"soooo beyond excited that I got the opportunity to write a song for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," she previously said.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is based on the Suzanne Collins novel of the same name. Ballad is a prequel to Collins' Hunger Games book series, which was previously adapted as a series of films starring Jennifer Lawrence.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes stars Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler and opened in theaters Nov. 17.

Rodrigo is nominated for six awards at the Grammy Awards, which she discussed on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last week.

