Grammy Awards: SZA, Phoebe Bridgers among top nominees

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy has announced the nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards. The 67th annual awards show will take place Feb. 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Advertisement

SZA leads the nominees with nine nominations, including Record of the Year for "Kill Bill" and Album of the Year for SOS.

The singer and rapper will compete with Jon Batiste, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Victoria Monét, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift in the Record of the Year category.

Batiste, Boygenius, Cyrus, Rodrigo, Swift, Lana Del Rey and Janelle Monáe are also nominated for Album of the Year.

Monét, Phoebe Bridgers and mixing engineer Serban Ghenea follow SZA with seven nominations each.

Batiste, Boy Genius, Cyrus, Eilish, Rodrigo, Swift, Jack Antonoff and Brandy Clark all have six nominations.

"We are thrilled to kick off Grammy season with this year's diverse and genre-bending slate of nominees, representing the best of their craft and an incredible year of music," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a press release. "From breakthrough acts to legacy artists, we are amazed by all the musicians recognized for their outstanding contributions to music today. We can't wait to spotlight these remarkable creators and celebrate another amazing year in music on Feb. 4."

The Grammy nominations include:

Record of the Year

"Worship," Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough," Boygenius

"Flowers," Miley Cyrus

"What Was I Made For?" from Barbie, Billie Eilish

"On My Mama," Victoria Monét

"Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill," SZA

Album of the Year

World Music Radio, Jon Batiste

The Record, Boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights, Taylor Swift

SOS, SZA

Song of the Year

"A&W," Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Anti-Hero," Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Butterfly," Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

"Dance the Night" from Barbie, Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"Flowers," Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

"Kill Bill," Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

"Vampire," Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"What Was I Made For?" from Barbie, Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best Country Album

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osbourne, Brothers Osbourne

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Rustin' in the Rain, Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

See the full list of nominations here.