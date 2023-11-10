Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 10, 2023 / 11:49 AM

Grammy Awards: SZA, Phoebe Bridgers among top nominees

By Annie Martin
SZA is nominated for nine awards at the Grammy Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | SZA is nominated for nine awards at the Grammy Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy has announced the nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The 67th annual awards show will take place Feb. 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

SZA leads the nominees with nine nominations, including Record of the Year for "Kill Bill" and Album of the Year for SOS.

The singer and rapper will compete with Jon Batiste, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Victoria Monét, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift in the Record of the Year category.

Batiste, Boygenius, Cyrus, Rodrigo, Swift, Lana Del Rey and Janelle Monáe are also nominated for Album of the Year.

Advertisement

Monét, Phoebe Bridgers and mixing engineer Serban Ghenea follow SZA with seven nominations each.

Batiste, Boy Genius, Cyrus, Eilish, Rodrigo, Swift, Jack Antonoff and Brandy Clark all have six nominations.

"We are thrilled to kick off Grammy season with this year's diverse and genre-bending slate of nominees, representing the best of their craft and an incredible year of music," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a press release. "From breakthrough acts to legacy artists, we are amazed by all the musicians recognized for their outstanding contributions to music today. We can't wait to spotlight these remarkable creators and celebrate another amazing year in music on Feb. 4."

The Grammy nominations include:

Record of the Year

"Worship," Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough," Boygenius

"Flowers," Miley Cyrus

"What Was I Made For?" from Barbie, Billie Eilish

"On My Mama," Victoria Monét

"Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill," SZA

Album of the Year

World Music Radio, Jon Batiste

The Record, Boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights, Taylor Swift

SOS, SZA

Song of the Year

Advertisement

"A&W," Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Anti-Hero," Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Butterfly," Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

"Dance the Night" from Barbie, Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"Flowers," Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

"Kill Bill," Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

"Vampire," Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"What Was I Made For?" from Barbie, Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best Country Album

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osbourne, Brothers Osbourne

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Rustin' in the Rain, Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

See the full list of nominations here.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jonas Brothers release 'Strong Enough' featuring Bailey Zimmerman
Music // 1 hour ago
Jonas Brothers release 'Strong Enough' featuring Bailey Zimmerman
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Jonas Brothers released "Strong Enough," a new single featuring country music singer Bailey Zimmerman.
Stray Kids release new EP, 'Rock (LALALALA)' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Stray Kids release new EP, 'Rock (LALALALA)' music video
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released the album "Rock-Star" and a music video for the song "Rock (LALALALA)."
Rick Astley shares 'Forever and More' music video directed by Simon Pegg
Music // 2 hours ago
Rick Astley shares 'Forever and More' music video directed by Simon Pegg
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Rick Astley collaborated with Simon Pegg on the music video for "Forever and More," a song from his album "Are We There Yet?"
Dua Lipa releases 'Houdini' single, music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Dua Lipa releases 'Houdini' single, music video
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa released a single and music video for "Houdini," the first song from her new album.
Red Velvet shares 'Chill Kill' music video teaser, album preview
Music // 22 hours ago
Red Velvet shares 'Chill Kill' music video teaser, album preview
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Red Velvet released a preview of its "Chill Kill" music video and a highlight medley for its album of the same name.
Wynonna Judd on her CMA Awards performance: 'I was so nervous'
Music // 1 day ago
Wynonna Judd on her CMA Awards performance: 'I was so nervous'
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Wynonna Judd reacted to concern from fans after opening the CMA Awards with Jelly Roll.
Alanis Morissette announces 'Triple Moon' tour with Joan Jett
Music // 1 day ago
Alanis Morissette announces 'Triple Moon' tour with Joan Jett
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Alanis Morissette will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade.
Beyonce takes the stage in 'Renaissance' concert film trailer
Music // 1 day ago
Beyonce takes the stage in 'Renaissance' concert film trailer
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Beyoncé shared a trailer for "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" ahead of its release in theaters.
Country music couples attend CMA Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Country music couples attend CMA Awards
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes, Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton, and other couples attended the Country Music Association Awards.
CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson wins top awards including Entertainer of the Year
Music // 1 day ago
CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson wins top awards including Entertainer of the Year
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The 57th annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville saw top awards go to Luke Combs, Tracy Chapman, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson, who won Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You,' 'Seven' on 'Today'
Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You,' 'Seven' on 'Today'
Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Starz confirms new 'Spartacus' series reviving villain Ashur
Starz confirms new 'Spartacus' series reviving villain Ashur
'American Symphony' chronicles Jon Batiste, Suleika Jaouad cancer battle
'American Symphony' chronicles Jon Batiste, Suleika Jaouad cancer battle
CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson wins top awards including Entertainer of the Year
CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson wins top awards including Entertainer of the Year
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement