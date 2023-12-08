1 of 5 | Olivia Rodrigo played the Whisper Challenge and reacted to her six Grammy nominations on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo played the Whisper Challenge during a visit to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The 20-year-old singer and actress appeared on Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show. Advertisement

Rodrigo joined host Jimmy Fallon for the game, where they took turns guessing what song the other was singing while wearing noise-cancelling headphones.

Rodrigo was first tasked with singing "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus. Fallon initially thought Rodrigo was singing "Umbrella" by Rihanna but later guessed right.

Fallon then sang "Señorita" by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, which Rodrigo immediately identified.

In the final turn, Rodrigo sang her own hit single "Drivers License," which Fallon struggled to guess but eventually got right.

In the interview, Rodrigo recalled a situation where she accidentally followed an ex on Instagram and reacted to her six Grammy nominations.

"It's so surreal. I actually can't believe it," the star said of her nominations. "I feel like the luckiest girl alive."

"It's such an honor to be included with all these artists that I just am so inspired by," she added.

Rodrigo is nominated for six awards at the Grammys, including Album of the Year for Guts and Record of the Year for "Vampire."

