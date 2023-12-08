Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 8, 2023 / 9:58 AM

Olivia Rodrigo sings Miley Cyrus during Whisper Challenge game

By Annie Martin
Olivia Rodrigo played the Whisper Challenge and reacted to her six Grammy nominations on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Olivia Rodrigo played the Whisper Challenge and reacted to her six Grammy nominations on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo played the Whisper Challenge during a visit to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 20-year-old singer and actress appeared on Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

Advertisement

Rodrigo joined host Jimmy Fallon for the game, where they took turns guessing what song the other was singing while wearing noise-cancelling headphones.

Rodrigo was first tasked with singing "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus. Fallon initially thought Rodrigo was singing "Umbrella" by Rihanna but later guessed right.

Fallon then sang "Señorita" by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, which Rodrigo immediately identified.

In the final turn, Rodrigo sang her own hit single "Drivers License," which Fallon struggled to guess but eventually got right.

In the interview, Rodrigo recalled a situation where she accidentally followed an ex on Instagram and reacted to her six Grammy nominations.

"It's so surreal. I actually can't believe it," the star said of her nominations. "I feel like the luckiest girl alive."

Advertisement

"It's such an honor to be included with all these artists that I just am so inspired by," she added.

Rodrigo is nominated for six awards at the Grammys, including Album of the Year for Guts and Record of the Year for "Vampire."

Olivia Rodrigo performs songs from 'Guts' on 'Today'

Olivia Rodrigo performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Center in New York City on September 8, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Nicki Minaj returns with 'Pink Friday 2' album
Music // 1 hour ago
Nicki Minaj returns with 'Pink Friday 2' album
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj released "Pink Friday 2," her first album in over five years.
Def Leppard, Journey announce joint tour for 2024
Music // 23 hours ago
Def Leppard, Journey announce joint tour for 2024
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Def Leppard and Journey will perform across North America on a new stadium tour.
Sabrina Carpenter spends holidays in love in 'Santa Doesn't Know You Like I Do' video
Music // 1 day ago
Sabrina Carpenter spends holidays in love in 'Santa Doesn't Know You Like I Do' video
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter released a music video for "Santa Doesn't Know You Like I Do," a song from her holiday EP, "Fruitcake."
K-pop's Taeyeon performs 'All for Nothing' live in new video
Music // 1 day ago
K-pop's Taeyeon performs 'All for Nothing' live in new video
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop star and Girls' Generation member Taeyeon shared a live performance video for her song "All for Nothing."
'Hell's Kitchen' musical from Alicia Keys heading to Broadway
Music // 2 days ago
'Hell's Kitchen' musical from Alicia Keys heading to Broadway
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- "Hell's Kitchen," a new musical featuring music and lyrics by Alicia Keys, will open on Broadway in the spring.
Dua Lipa says new album will have 'psychedelic pop' vibes
Music // 3 days ago
Dua Lipa says new album will have 'psychedelic pop' vibes
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa teased her third studio album on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the release of "Houdini."
Nmixx shares 'Sonar (Breaker)' single, music video
Music // 3 days ago
Nmixx shares 'Sonar (Breaker)' single, music video
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop group Nmixx released a single and music video for ""Soñar (Breaker)," the pre-release song from its EP "Fe3O4: Break."
Cole Swindell announces 'Win the Night' tour
Music // 4 days ago
Cole Swindell announces 'Win the Night' tour
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Country music singer Cole Swindell will perform across North America on a new tour.
Scotty McCreery to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
Music // 4 days ago
Scotty McCreery to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- "American Idol" winner and country music star Scotty McCreery was invited Sunday to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
Drake's 'For All the Dogs' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 6 days ago
Drake's 'For All the Dogs' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Rapper Drake's "For All the Dogs" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
'Archie' star Jason Isaacs plays the man, not the myth, of Cary Grant
'Archie' star Jason Isaacs plays the man, not the myth, of Cary Grant
Emma Stone ditched 'judgment and shame' for 'Poor Things' role
Emma Stone ditched 'judgment and shame' for 'Poor Things' role
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
Alan Alda, Loretta Swit, more reunite for "M*A*S*H" special
Alan Alda, Loretta Swit, more reunite for "M*A*S*H" special
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement