Nov. 2, 2023 / 11:10 AM

Olivia Rodrigo to release song for 'Hunger Games' prequel

By Annie Martin
Olivia Rodrigo announced "Can't Catch Me Now," a song for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds &amp; Snakes." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Olivia Rodrigo announced "Can't Catch Me Now," a song for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo will release a song for the upcoming Hunger Games prequel.

The 20-year-old singer and actress announced "Can't Catch Me Now," a song for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, on Wednesday.

"soooo beyond excited that I got the opportunity to write a song for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," she wrote on Instagram.

Rodrigo's song sets the mood in a new teaser featuring footage of Tom Blythe and Rachel Zegler in the film.

Lionsgate aired the 60-second teaser during a Times Square billboard takeover Wednesday in New York City. Blyth, Zegler and their co-star Josh Andrés Rivera attended the event, which streamed live on TikTok.

The event also featured a live, 50-plus-member choir performing "The Hanging Tree," another song for the film. Zegler released her version of "The Hanging Tree" in October.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is based on the Suzanne Collins novel of the same name. Ballad is a prequel to Collins' Hunger Games book series, which was previously adapted as a series of films starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Ballad follows a young Snow (Blythe), who bonds with Lucy (Zegler) as he mentors her during the 10th Hunger Games.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes opens in theaters Nov. 17.

Rodrigo is known for the singles "Drivers License" and "Vampire," and released her second album, Guts, in September.

