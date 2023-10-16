Trending
Movies
Oct. 16, 2023 / 9:45 AM

Rachel Zegler to release 'The Hanging Tree' song Friday

By Annie Martin
Rachel Zegler will release "The Hanging Tree," a song for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds &amp; Snakes," on Friday. Photo courtesy of Lionsgate
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Rachel Zegler will release the song "The Hanging Tree" on Friday.

The 22-year-old singer and actress recorded the song for the upcoming film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Zegler plays Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from the impoverished District 12, in the new movie.

In The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, audiences will witness the origin of "The Hanging Tree" when Lucy sings it for the first time.

"'The Hanging Tree' is then passed down through generations, where fans most notably remember Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) singing it during Mockingjay - Part 1," a press release reads.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is based on the Suzanne Collins novel of the same name. Ballad is a prequel to Collins' Hunger Games book series, which was previously adapted for film.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), who bonds with Lucy as he mentors her during the 10th Hunger Games.

Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis, Jason Schwartzman, Hunter Schafer and Josh Andrés Rivera also star.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes opens in theaters Nov. 17. Lionsgate released a new trailer for the film in September.

