Oct. 12, 2023 / 11:06 AM

'Bodies' trailer: Stephen Graham investigates time-bending murder mystery

By Annie Martin
Stephen Graham stars in the crime thriller series "Bodies." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Bodies.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the crime thriller Thursday featuring Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire, Peaky Blinders).

Bodies is based on the Si Spencer graphic novel of the same name. The time-bending murder mystery follows four detectives living decades apart in London who find themselves investigating the same murder.

"Four detectives, living in four different eras, find the body of the same murder victim in London's Whitechapel. They soon come to realize their investigations have them central to a mysterious conspiracy spanning over a 150 years," an official description reads.

Shira Haas, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Kyle Soller and Amaka Okafor also star.

Bodies is created by Paul Tomalin and directed by Marco Kreutzpaintner and Haolu Wang.

The eight-part series premieres Oct. 19.

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the show in August.

