Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 16, 2023 / 9:23 AM

Jana Kramer hospitalized amid pregnancy: 'Baby is good'

By Annie Martin
Jana Kramer arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 22, 2023. She is recovering after being hospitalized amid her pregnancy. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 5 | Jana Kramer arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 22, 2023. She is recovering after being hospitalized amid her pregnancy. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Jana Kramer is recovering after being hospitalized amid her pregnancy.

The 39-year-old singer and actress gave an update Sunday after being hospitalized during her babymoon with her fiancé Allan Russell.

Advertisement

Kramer recalled how she experienced back pain for weeks before ultimately learning she had a kidney infection.

"Lesson number one... don't just brush off pain, because it can be more serious than u think. So many times (moms especially) just brush off pain because we are the last ones to take care of ourselves," she told her followers.

Kramer initially chalked up her back pain to pregnancy until a person messaged her on Instagram and suggested it could be her kidneys. "Not wanting to ruin" her babymoon, Kramer and Russell still boarded their plane to Florida.

Advertisement

"When we landed I just couldn't handle the pain anymore and I started to feel even more sick so we went to the hospital," Kramer said. "Long story short it was a bad bacterial infection that got into the kidneys. This resulted in a 2 day stay in hospital and antibiotics because I let it get passed where I should have."

Kramer assured fans her unborn child is "good" but advised people to "listen to ur body."

"Ur not a baby or inconveniencing people. If u hurt, talk to ur doctor. Leaving things for too long or not taking care of yourself when ur not feeling good can become very serious," she added.

Kramer and Russell got engaged in May after six months of dating. The couple announced in June that they are expecting their first child together.

Kramer already has two children, daughter Jolie and son Jace, with her ex-husband Mike Caussin.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Liam Gallagher to launch 'Definitely Maybe' anniversary tour
Music // 2 minutes ago
Liam Gallagher to launch 'Definitely Maybe' anniversary tour
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Liam Gallagher announced a new tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Oasis album "Definitely Maybe."
'Top Gun: The Next Generation' docuseries in the works at Nat Geo
TV // 29 minutes ago
'Top Gun: The Next Generation' docuseries in the works at Nat Geo
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- National Geographic is developing "Top Gun: The Next Generation," a docuseries following U.S. Navy student pilots.
Rachel Zegler to release 'The Hanging Tree' song Friday
Movies // 54 minutes ago
Rachel Zegler to release 'The Hanging Tree' song Friday
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Rachel Zegler will release "The Hanging Tree," a song for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," on Friday.
Kathleen Munroe, Aden Young to star in 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent'
TV // 2 hours ago
Kathleen Munroe, Aden Young to star in 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent'
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent" is now filming in Toronto with a cast led by "City on Fire" actress Kathleen Munroe and "Rectify" alum Aden Young.
Aubrey Plaza, Rhys Darby to guest star in animated 'Monsters at Work' series
TV // 3 hours ago
Aubrey Plaza, Rhys Darby to guest star in animated 'Monsters at Work' series
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Aubrey Plaza, Rhys Darby and Bowen Yang will lend their voices to characters in Season 2 of the Disney+ animated series, "Monsters at Work."
Director Ken Burns finds hope after tragedy of 'American Buffalo'
TV // 5 hours ago
Director Ken Burns finds hope after tragedy of 'American Buffalo'
NEW YORK, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Director Ken Burns says his new PBS docu-series, "The American Buffalo," imparts a message of hope, even though it chronicles the near-extinction of bison.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 16: Sue Bird, Naomi Osaka
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 16: Sue Bird, Naomi Osaka
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- WNBA and Olympic legend Sue Bird turns 43 and tennis star Naomi Osaka turns 26, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 16.
Screamfest review: 'You'll Never Find Me' maximizes suspense with minimal location, cast
Movies // 10 hours ago
Screamfest review: 'You'll Never Find Me' maximizes suspense with minimal location, cast
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Australian film, "You'll Never Find Me," which screened at the Screamfest horror film festival, gets the most out of two characters in a single location.
'Three's Company,' 'Step by Step' alum Suzanne Somers dead at 76
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
'Three's Company,' 'Step by Step' alum Suzanne Somers dead at 76
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Actress Suzanne Somers has died at the age of 76.
'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' tops North American box office with $96M
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' tops North American box office with $96M
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $96 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Norman Reedus: Hero is torn between two homes in 'Daryl Dixon'
Norman Reedus: Hero is torn between two homes in 'Daryl Dixon'
'Three's Company,' 'Step by Step' alum Suzanne Somers dead at 76
'Three's Company,' 'Step by Step' alum Suzanne Somers dead at 76
'Slayers' Audible star James Marsters didn't think he'd get another stab at Spike
'Slayers' Audible star James Marsters didn't think he'd get another stab at Spike
Actress Piper Laurie, who appeared in 'The Hustler' and 'Carrie,' dies at 91
Actress Piper Laurie, who appeared in 'The Hustler' and 'Carrie,' dies at 91
Oliver Dench: 'Hotel Portofino' is a human story of love, sympathy, struggle
Oliver Dench: 'Hotel Portofino' is a human story of love, sympathy, struggle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement