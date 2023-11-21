Trending
'Beverly Hills Cop 4': Eddie Murphy returns as Axel Foley in first photo

By Annie Martin
1 of 5 | Eddie Murphy returns as Axel Foley in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Beverly Hills Cop 4.

The streaming service shared a first photo for the movie, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, on Tuesday.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is the fourth film in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Eddie Murphy returns as the titular Axel Foley, a Detroit police detective who finds himself investigating crimes in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Original stars Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot will also return, while Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige and Kevin Bacon join the cast in the new sequel.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is written by Will Beall, Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten, and directed by Mark Molloy.

The film will premiere on Netflix in 2024.

Murphy recently reprised his role of Prince Akeem Joffer in the Coming to America sequel, Coming 2 America. The actor will also star in his first holiday film, Candy Cane Lane, which premieres Dec. 1 on Prime Video.

