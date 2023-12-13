Trending
TV
Dec. 13, 2023 / 9:41 AM

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' stars honor Andre Braugher: 'You left us too soon'

By Annie Martin
Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti and Melissa Fumero paid tribute to their former "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" co-star Andre Braugher (pictured) following his death. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti and Melissa Fumero paid tribute to their former "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" co-star Andre Braugher (pictured) following his death. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast is honoring Andre Braugher in the wake of his death.

Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti and Melissa Fumero paid tribute to Braugher, their former co-star on the Fox and NBC comedy, following his death.

Braugher, who played Captain Raymond Holt on the series, died Monday at age 61. His cause of death has not been shared, although Deadline said the actor died after a brief illness.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine had an eight-season run from 2013 to 2021. The series followed a group of New York City Police Department detectives at the fictional 99th Precinct, led by Holt (Braugher).

Crews, who portrayed Terry Jeffords, said in a post Tuesday on Instagram that Braugher "left us too soon."

"Can't believe you're gone so soon. I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent," Crews wrote.

"This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship," he added. "Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man."

Lo Truglio, who played Charles Boyle, sent his love to Braugher's wife, actress Ami Brabson, and their three sons.

"We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it. He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami. I'm grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him," Lo Truglio wrote.

"He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue," he added. "What you probably didn't know is that Andre could sing too, and did often at lunch, belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found."

Lo Truglio remembered Braugher as a man "so full of song."

"What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt," he said.

Peretti, who portrayed Gina Linetti, voiced her love for Braugher on Instagram.

"Love you. Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep," the actress wrote.

"I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina?" she said. "I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won't."

Fumero, who played Amy Santiago, shared a slideshow on Instagram Stories that she initially shared following the Brooklyn Nine-Nine finale. The photos include a picture of Holt's desk.

"Nine Nine Forever," the caption reads.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine also starred Andy Samberg and Stephanie Beatriz, who have yet to make public statements.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Andre Braugher
Actor Andre Braugher holds his Emmy won for his work in "Thief" at the Primetime Emmy awards in Los Angeles on August 27, 2006. Braugher, best known for staring in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Men of a Certain Age" and "Homicide: Life on the Street," died at the age of 61 on December 11. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

