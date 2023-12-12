'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Homicide' alum Andre Braugher dead at 61

1 of 2 | Andre Braugher has died at the age of 61. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Men of a Certain Age and Homicide: Life on the Street actor Andre Braugher has died at the age of 61. Jennifer Allen, his representative, confirmed the news to People.com and Variety on Tuesday. Advertisement

The cause of death was not immediately known, but Deadline.com reported that Braugher died Monday after battling a brief illness.

The Emmy winner's other credits include Glory, Kojak, The Mist, City of Angels, Frequency and Poseidon.

Braugher is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, and three children.

