Dec. 12, 2023 / 9:25 PM

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Homicide' alum Andre Braugher dead at 61

By Karen Butler
Andre Braugher has died at the age of 61. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Andre Braugher has died at the age of 61. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Men of a Certain Age and Homicide: Life on the Street actor Andre Braugher has died at the age of 61.

Jennifer Allen, his representative, confirmed the news to People.com and Variety on Tuesday.

The cause of death was not immediately known, but Deadline.com reported that Braugher died Monday after battling a brief illness.

The Emmy winner's other credits include Glory, Kojak, The Mist, City of Angels, Frequency and Poseidon.

Braugher is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, and three children.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Norman Lear
Legendary TV writer and producer Norman Lear attends the GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018. Lear, who worked on "All in the Family," "Maude," "Sanford and Son," "The Jeffersons," "Good Times" and more, died at the age of 101 on December 5. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

